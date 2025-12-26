The UAE is ringing in 2026 with massive policy shifts - here’s what you need to know
Dubai: As the clock strikes midnight, the new year will bring more than just celebrations. From January 1, 2026, a number of major policy changes will come into effect across the UAE, with several taking effect from the very first day.
While January 1, 2026 is a public holiday for both private and public sector workers, it also marks the start of important updates that could affect daily life for residents. Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s changing, when it starts, and who it impacts.
Most private schools in Dubai will finish much earlier on Fridays from 2026, following changes to the nationwide Friday prayer schedule.
On December 18, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that private schools and early childhood centres in Dubai must end their school day no later than 11.30am on Fridays, starting January 9, 2026.
The move follows a nationwide change that sets Friday prayer at 12.45pm, giving Muslim students and staff enough time to return home before congregational prayers begin.
KHDA said the decision was made after consultations with schools across the emirate and is designed to balance learning needs with religious obligations.
The change in school timings comes alongside a nationwide update to Friday prayer schedules.
From January 2, 2026, the Friday sermon and prayer will be held at 12.45pm across the UAE, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has confirmed.
Authorities said the decision aims to standardise prayer times nationwide, improve organisation and ensure consistency for worshippers.
Worshippers have been advised to arrive early at mosques to avoid missing the sermon and to ensure they receive the full religious reward.
Sugary drinks in the UAE will be taxed under a new system starting next year, potentially affecting prices.
In October, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that updates to the UAE’s excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages will take legal effect on January 1, 2026.
What’s changing?
The UAE will move away from the current flat 50 per cent tax on all sugar-sweetened drinks. Instead, a tiered tax system will be introduced, where the amount of tax depends on how much sugar or sweetener a drink contains.
The update aligns the UAE with a GCC-wide volumetric model, aimed at making the tax system more precise, efficient and consistent across the region.
The changes are also part of broader efforts to reduce sugar consumption and improve public health outcomes.
Arriving at Dubai International Airport could soon be much faster for some passengers.
Dubai Airports announced in November that its Red Carpet service, currently available for Business Class departures, will be extended to arriving passengers at Terminal 3 in the next two months (rollout expected by January 2026).
At the same time, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai began a trial phase of the service for arrivals, following its successful launch on the departures side earlier this year.
How the Red Carpet service works
As passengers walk across the red carpet, advanced cameras capture their biometric data, which is instantly matched with GDRFA records using AI-powered systems.
Travellers must complete a one-time registration at passport control on arrival, linking their passport details with their biometric profile. Once registered, they can use smart gates and corridors during future visits to Dubai, significantly reducing processing time.
The UAE’s plastic restrictions will widen again next year as part of its national sustainability strategy.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that from January 1, 2026, the country will expand its ban on single-use plastic products under the second phase of Ministerial Decision No. 380 of 2022.
Plastic items to be banned nationwide
The import, manufacture and trade of the following single-use plastic items will be prohibited:
Beverage cups and lids
Cutlery, including forks, spoons, knives and chopsticks
Plates
Straws and drink stirrers
Food containers and boxes made from Styrofoam
The move is aimed at reducing waste, protecting marine and land ecosystems, and supporting the transition to a circular economy.
Dubai will implement the final phase of its single-use plastic ban from January 1, 2026, further tightening restrictions across the emirate.
The phase will restrict items such as plastic plates, cutlery (including chopsticks), beverage cups and lids.
Dubai Municipality has prepared a detailed awareness guide to help businesses and affected entities transition to approved alternative materials that comply with the regulations.
What’s already been banned
Earlier phases of the ban included:
Single-use plastic bags (from January 1, 2024)
All single-use bags (from June 1, 2024)
Polystyrene cups, plates and containers
Plastic stirrers, cotton buds, table covers and straws (banned in 2025)
Residents in Discovery Gardens will soon need to adjust to regulated parking.
Dubai Holding Community Management has informed residents that paid parking will be introduced across Discovery Gardens from Thursday, January 15, 2026.
The system will be implemented by Parkonic, with parking zone signage scheduled to be installed ahead of the launch.
What residents need to know
Each residential unit without existing parking facilities will receive one complimentary parking permit
Residents with more than one vehicle will need to purchase a paid parking subscription for additional cars
For more details, residents can visit the Parkonic website or contact 800 PARKONIC (72756642), which operates 24/7.
Content creators and influencers who earn money from promotional posts must obtain an official permit by January 31, 2026.
The UAE Media Council announced in October that it had extended the deadline for content creators and advertisers to apply for the Advertiser Licence until this date. The licence, introduced in July, is aimed at regulating advertising activity across social media platforms.
The permit can be applied for through the UAE Media Council’s official website and is valid for one year, with the option to renew. As a form of support, the permit is free for the first three years for UAE citizens and residents.
Who can apply?
To qualify for the permit, applicants must:
Be 18 years or older (exceptions may be granted by the Council)
Have no previous media content violations
Hold a valid electronic media trade licence issued by the relevant authority (for UAE citizens and residents)
Who does not need the permit?
The Mu’lin Advertiser Permit is not required for:
Individuals promoting their own products or services through personal social media accounts, or those of their own company
Minors under 18 producing educational, cultural, sports or awareness content, provided it complies with existing age classification laws
