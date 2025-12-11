UAE sets new sugar-based taxes for sweetened drinks as 2026 rollout nears

Under the “tiered volumetric model”, excise duties are based on how much sugar is present per 100 millilitres. “The resolution introduces a tiered excise tax system for sweetened beverages, with the tax rate determined by the sugar content per 100 milliliters.” Drinks with eight grams or more fall into the highest band, those with at least five grams but less than eight enter the mid-tier, and beverages under five grams are exempt. Products containing only artificial sweeteners are also exempt.