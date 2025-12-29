From January 1, UAE sugar tax changes how much you pay for sweetened drinks

Under the new “tiered volumetric model”, drinks with higher sugar levels will be taxed more heavily than those with less sugar. The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) said beverages containing 8 grams or more of sugar per 100 millilitres will attract a Dh1.09 per litre excise, while those with between 5 and 8 grams will be taxed Dh0.79 per litre. Drinks with less than 5 grams, or containing only artificial sweeteners, will be exempt.