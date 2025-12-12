A 2012 study in the Journal of Clinical Investigation showed that people with Alzheimer’s disease have brain insulin resistance, especially in the hippocampus, even if they don’t have diabetes. This resistance is linked to IRS-1 dysfunction and reduced IGF-1 signaling, which interfere with how brain cells use energy. Higher levels of these markers were associated with worse memory and cognitive decline, suggesting insulin resistance in the brain may contribute directly to Alzheimer’s progression.