At the core of the ‘Red Carpet’ corridor is its fully automated, document-free process
Dubai: Travellers at Dubai International Airport can now complete departure procedures in seconds — without showing a passport, boarding pass, or even stopping — thanks to a groundbreaking new innovation known as the “Red Carpet” smart corridor.
Developed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Airports, the service is being hailed as the first of its kind worldwide. Officials say it represents a major leap forward in passenger experience, combining cutting-edge technology with Dubai’s vision to remain a global aviation leader.
“This service, which is the first of its kind globally, allows you to complete your travel procedures in seconds without presenting any travel documents,” said Brigadier Walid Ahmed Saeed, Assistant Deputy Director for Airport Affairs at GDRFA Dubai. “Just by walking through this corridor, you have completed your exit.”
At the core of the “Red Carpet” experience is its fully automated, document-free process. Travellers simply walk through a sleek corridor as the system uses artificial intelligence, biometric cameras, and integrated flight data to confirm their identity, verify bookings, and process their exit — all within seconds.
Brigadier Saeed said the system relies on three pillars:
Pre-verified Security – Passenger information is checked in advance.
Biometric Match – Cameras authenticate identity against registered biometric data.
Seamless Departure – Flight details are confirmed automatically, without the need for passports or boarding passes.
Passengers told Gulf News the experience felt effortless and futuristic. Families praised the stress-free process, business travellers highlighted the time savings, and tourists described it as ‘like magic.’
Many also noted they felt reassured by the fact that security checks were already completed in advance.
Currently available for departing passengers at Terminal 3, the system will soon expand to arrivals and other terminals. Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the project embodies the UAE’s vision of zero bureaucracy while maintaining world-class security standards.
The technology was developed entirely by Emirati experts, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to homegrown innovation.
Travellers must register once by linking their passport details to a biometric photo at standard counters. After that, they can use smart gates and the new corridor for all future journeys. The service is open to passengers of all nationalities and ticket classes.
With this launch, Dubai is once again setting a global benchmark in aviation, uniting speed, security, and convenience.
“This corridor is not just a service,” Brigadier Saeed said. “It is Dubai’s message to the world that the future of travel is here.”
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox