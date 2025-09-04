“This service, which is the first of its kind globally, allows you to complete your travel procedures in seconds without presenting any travel documents,” said Brigadier Walid Ahmed Saeed, Assistant Deputy Director for Airport Affairs at GDRFA Dubai. “Just by walking through this corridor, you have completed your exit.”

Developed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs ( GDRFA ) Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Airports , the service is being hailed as the first of its kind worldwide. Officials say it represents a major leap forward in passenger experience, combining cutting-edge technology with Dubai’s vision to remain a global aviation leader.

At the core of the “Red Carpet” experience is its fully automated, document-free process. Travellers simply walk through a sleek corridor as the system uses artificial intelligence, biometric cameras, and integrated flight data to confirm their identity, verify bookings, and process their exit — all within seconds.

Currently available for departing passengers at Terminal 3, the system will soon expand to arrivals and other terminals. Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the project embodies the UAE’s vision of zero bureaucracy while maintaining world-class security standards.

Travellers must register once by linking their passport details to a biometric photo at standard counters. After that, they can use smart gates and the new corridor for all future journeys. The service is open to passengers of all nationalities and ticket classes.

