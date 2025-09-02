GOLD/FOREX
Dubai expands AI-powered ‘Red Carpet’ smart corridor at DXB Terminal 3

The service will soon cover both departing and arriving passengers.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Airport's smart corridor to serve more passengers
Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has announced plans to expand its ‘Red Carpet’ smart corridor at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. The update was also shared by the Dubai Media Office on social media.

The service, launched in collaboration with Dubai Airports, will soon be available for both departing and arriving passengers.

The system lets up to 10 travellers clear passport control within seconds without presenting any documents.

Seamless passport control in seconds

Introduced on August 18, the AI-powered corridor allows travellers to bypass traditional passport control entirely. Passengers can complete procedures within seconds without presenting documents, and the system can process up to 10 travellers simultaneously.

AI at the core

The corridor uses artificial intelligence to recognise passenger data in advance, automatically verifying identities and flagging suspicious cases for manual checks. Authorities said the system doubles processing capacity while maintaining strict security standards.

Passengers hail seamless journey

Travellers who tested the corridor described it as faster, smoother, and more intuitive than systems at other major airports.

While airports such as London Heathrow and New York JFK have trialled automated lanes, passengers said Dubai’s system sets a new global standard.

