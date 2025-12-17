Saudi aviation regulator grants Jetex licence for Red Sea airport operations

Saudi approval supports private aviation at the Red Sea destination
Dubai: Jetex secured a license from Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation to provide ground handling and business aviation services at Red Sea International Airport. The approval, announced with Red Sea International Airport during the Supply Chain & Logistics Conference 2025 in Riyadh.
The license lets Jetex roll out full private aviation support at the gateway to the Red Sea luxury destination. It aligns with Saudi Arabia's aviation push, with recent rules welcoming more international operators amid rising demand for private flights.
“The issuance of this license reflects the continued growth of general aviation at Red Sea International Airport and its expanding role in supporting premium tourism at The Red Sea destination,” said Awad Alsulami, Executive Vice President of GACA. “By enabling high-quality ground handling services at this airport, GACA is strengthening private aviation infrastructure to meet rising demand and to support Saudi Arabia’s emerging luxury destinations in line with Vision 2030.”
GACA enforces safety, quality and compliance as the national regulator, fostering qualified global players while advancing the sector.
“Receiving approval from GACA to operate at Red Sea International Airport is a significant milestone for Jetex in Saudi Arabia,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex. “This license allows us to support The Red Sea destination with our private aviation services, and we are proud to collaborate with GACA and Red Sea International Airport in advancing Vision 2030.”
