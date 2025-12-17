Saudi aviation regulator grants Jetex licence for Red Sea airport operations

“Receiving approval from GACA to operate at Red Sea International Airport is a significant milestone for Jetex in Saudi Arabia,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex. “This license allows us to support The Red Sea destination with our private aviation services, and we are proud to collaborate with GACA and Red Sea International Airport in advancing Vision 2030.”

“The issuance of this license reflects the continued growth of general aviation at Red Sea International Airport and its expanding role in supporting premium tourism at The Red Sea destination,” said Awad Alsulami, Executive Vice President of GACA. “By enabling high-quality ground handling services at this airport, GACA is strengthening private aviation infrastructure to meet rising demand and to support Saudi Arabia’s emerging luxury destinations in line with Vision 2030.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.