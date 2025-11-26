GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia to build new 40-million-passenger terminal at King Salman International Airport

The new terminal is designed to support Riyadh’s rise as a global aviation hub

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Saudi Arabia to build new 40-million-passenger terminal at King Salman International Airport
Dubai:  Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with major expansion plans for King Salman International Airport (KSIA), with work set to begin next year on a new passenger terminal capable of accommodating 40 million travellers annually.

In a statement to Al Eqtisadiah Arabic daily newspaper,  KSIA's acting CEO Marco Mejia said that the new terminal forms part of Riyadh’s ambitious strategy to transform the King Salman Airport into one of the world’s largest aviation hubs. The megaproject, which will eventually replace King Khalid International Airport, is central to the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to position Riyadh as a global gateway for business, tourism and logistics.

Mejia confirmed that the next phase of development will also include new aircraft hangars and key airside infrastructure, with construction scheduled to start in 2026. The airport aims to begin operations in 2029, representing a major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s aviation expansion under Vision 2030.

He made the remarks during KSIA’s inaugural Partners Forum, where four memorandums of understanding were signed with leading national entities, including the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), TASAMA, Elm, and Cluster2. These agreements form part of a broader strategy to reinforce strategic partnerships and support the airport’s upcoming development phases.

The forum brought together senior figures from government bodies, private-sector organisations, and international aviation and logistics experts, underscoring both the national significance of the project and its alignment with Vision 2030’s transformation agenda.

KSIA’s ambitious masterplan includes a six-runway mega-hub capable of accommodating up to 120 million passengers annually by 2030, rising to 185 million by 2050. The airport is also expected to become the future home of Riyadh Air, the Kingdom’s new national carrier, and serve as a major catalyst for economic diversification through enhanced connectivity, expanded cargo capacity and increased tourism flows.

The addition of a 40-million-passenger terminal in the initial phase highlights the scale and pace of Saudi Arabia’s aviation investment as the Kingdom accelerates infrastructure development to boost Riyadh’s global competitiveness and meet rising regional and international travel demand.

During the forum, KSIA showcased key assets of the project, including advanced facilities, development blueprints and architectural models, giving attendees a comprehensive insight into the airport’s design and progress to date.

The KSIA Partners Forum concluded its first edition with a shared commitment among all participating organisations to continue driving the development of this landmark project and work collectively towards making King Salman International Airport one of the world’s largest and most advanced aviation hubs.

Khitam Al Amir
Chief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
