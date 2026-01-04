According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the first decision raises Saudisation in engineering roles to 30 per cent and sets a new minimum salary of SR8,000 for Saudi engineers working in the private and non-profit sectors. The rule is effective from December 31, 2025, and will apply to companies with five or more employees across 46 engineering roles. These include positions such as architect, industrial engineer, and power generation engineer. Professionals must be accredited by the Saudi Council of Engineers. Companies will be given six months to prepare before the decision is enforced.