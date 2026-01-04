GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia raises Saudisation targets in engineering and procurement professions

New rules aim to expand job opportunities and improve pay for Saudi nationals

A view of Riyadh skyline. Higher targets and salary thresholds introduced to support local employment.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced two new decisions aimed at increasing Saudi participation in specialised jobs and creating better employment opportunities for citizens.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the first decision raises Saudisation in engineering roles to 30 per cent and sets a new minimum salary of SR8,000 for Saudi engineers working in the private and non-profit sectors. The rule is effective from December 31, 2025, and will apply to companies with five or more employees across 46 engineering roles. These include positions such as architect, industrial engineer, and power generation engineer. Professionals must be accredited by the Saudi Council of Engineers. Companies will be given six months to prepare before the decision is enforced.

The second decision increases Saudisation in procurement professions to 70 per cent within the private sector. This has been effective from November 30, 2025, and will apply to businesses employing three or more workers in 12 procurement-related roles, including procurement manager, contracts manager, and warehouse keeper. A six-month grace period will also be provided.

The ministry said the measures are designed to improve the work environment, expand job opportunities for Saudis, and strengthen national participation in key sectors. A detailed guide outlining requirements and compliance steps is available on the ministry’s website.

