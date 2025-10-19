Saudi Arabia launches second phase of health sector Saudisation

New phase raises localisation targets to boost employment of Saudi nationals in healthcare
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has launched the second phase of the Saudisation plan for key health professions in the private sector, effective October 17, 2025, Okaz newspaper reported.
The new regulation mandates higher nationalisation rates across four medical fields: clinical nutrition and physical therapy at 80 per cent, medical laboratories at 70 per cent, and radiology at 65 per cent. The minimum monthly salary is set at SR7,000 for specialists and SR5,000 for technicians. The policy applies to all private healthcare facilities throughout the Kingdom.
According to the Ministry, the initiative aims to expand Saudi participation in the health sector while ensuring employment sustainability and competitiveness. It forms part of broader labour market reforms aligned with the Labour Market Strategy and the Health Sector Transformation Program under Saudi Vision 2030.
The Ministry has published detailed procedural guidelines and urged employers to comply to avoid penalties. It added that private establishments will receive support through the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), including training, recruitment assistance, and access to national talent pools.
