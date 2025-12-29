Saudi Arabia launches SR8b phase-3 road corridor development projects

Major road upgrades to be implemented over 4 years to ease congestion, boost connectivity
Saudi Arabia has begun implementing the third group of major road corridor development projects in Riyadh, with a total value exceeding SR8 billion, to be delivered over a period of three to four years. The programme forms part of wider efforts to modernise the capital’s transport network and improve traffic flow across key urban routes.
The projects include the development of Jeddah Road, spanning 29 kilometres, with the construction of 14 bridges and five lanes, aimed at increasing capacity on one of the city’s busiest arteries. Taif Road will be upgraded over 15 kilometres, featuring four bridges and four lanes to support smoother traffic movement.
Works are also planned on Thumamah Road, covering eight kilometres, with three bridges and three tunnels designed to enhance connectivity and reduce bottlenecks. King Abdulaziz Road will be developed across 4.7 kilometres, including four bridges, while Othman bin Affan Road will undergo upgrades along 4.3 kilometres, with seven bridges.
Once completed, the projects are expected to significantly improve mobility, safety and travel efficiency across Riyadh’s expanding road network.
