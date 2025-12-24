Saudi Arabia sets annual and student ticket prices for metro from 2026

The authority also unveiled semester tickets designed for school and university students
Dubai: The Riyadh Public Transport Authority has announced new pricing for annual tickets on the Riyadh Metro, along with term tickets for students, effective from January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to enhance transport services and ease daily travel across the Saudi capital.
In a statement, the authority said annual tickets will be available to all passengers in both digital and plastic formats.
Standard class annual passes will be priced at SR1,260, while first class passes will cost SR3,150. Passengers were encouraged to purchase tickets through a registered account to ensure secure storage and easy retrieval if needed.
The authority also unveiled semester tickets designed for school and university students.
Available in standard class only, these passes will be priced at SR260 and valid for four months from the date of activation, covering a full academic term. Student tickets will also be offered in both digital and plastic formats.
The Riyadh Public Transport Authority said the new ticket options are intended to provide more accessible and flexible travel choices, supporting daily commuting needs and encouraging wider use of public transport across the city.
