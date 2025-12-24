GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia sets annual and student ticket prices for metro from 2026

The authority also unveiled semester tickets designed for school and university students

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia sets annual and student ticket prices for metro from 2026
Supplied

Dubai: The Riyadh Public Transport Authority has announced new pricing for annual tickets on the Riyadh Metro, along with term tickets for students, effective from January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to enhance transport services and ease daily travel across the Saudi capital.

In a statement, the authority said annual tickets will be available to all passengers in both digital and plastic formats. 

Standard class annual passes will be priced at SR1,260, while first class passes will cost SR3,150. Passengers were encouraged to purchase tickets through a registered account to ensure secure storage and easy retrieval if needed.

The authority also unveiled semester tickets designed for school and university students. 

Available in standard class only, these passes will be priced at SR260 and valid for four months from the date of activation, covering a full academic term. Student tickets will also be offered in both digital and plastic formats.

The Riyadh Public Transport Authority said the new ticket options are intended to provide more accessible and flexible travel choices, supporting daily commuting needs and encouraging wider use of public transport across the city.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Property purchases across key cities set to rise further in 2026 as new foreign ownership law takes effect.

Saudi Arabia’s new property hotspot isn’t Riyadh

2m read
Seven-day endurance across deserts, dunes, and iconic landscapes challenges 812 competitors from 69 countries.

Dakar Rally returns with toughest Saudi route yet

4m read
Authorities have urged families and school communities to monitor official weather reports and comply with safety instructions issued by relevant agencies, as unstable weather patterns are expected to continue in the coming days.

Riyadh schools shift to remote learning amid storms

1m read
All services run using a fully automated driverless operating model overseen from central control rooms.

Riyadh Metro's driverless network gets Guinness nod

1m read