Saudi Arabia forecasts light to heavy rain across Riyadh region through Monday

Civil Defence advises caution amid Riyadh's rainy forecast
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has forecast light to heavy rainfall across the Riyadh region from Friday through Monday, March 6 to 9.
Areas expected to witness rains include Riyadh, Al Dilam, Al Muzahimiyah, Durma, Marat, Shaqra, Al Ghat, Al Zulfi, Al Majma’ah, Thadiq, Huraymila, Diriyah, Rumah, Afif, Al Dawadmi, Al Quwaiyah, Al Rayn, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Al Hariq, Al Kharj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al Sulayyil and Al Aflaj.
Saudi Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution and follow safety instructions issued by authorities during the expected weather conditions.
It also expressed hope that the rainfall would bring benefit to the country and contribute positively to the season’s precipitation levels.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.