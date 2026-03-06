GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia forecasts light to heavy rain across Riyadh region through Monday

Civil Defence advises caution amid Riyadh's rainy forecast

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has forecast light to heavy rainfall across the Riyadh region from Friday through Monday, March 6 to 9.

Areas expected to witness rains include Riyadh, Al Dilam, Al Muzahimiyah, Durma, Marat, Shaqra, Al Ghat, Al Zulfi, Al Majma’ah, Thadiq, Huraymila, Diriyah, Rumah, Afif, Al Dawadmi, Al Quwaiyah, Al Rayn, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Al Hariq, Al Kharj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al Sulayyil and Al Aflaj.

Saudi Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution and follow safety instructions issued by authorities during the expected weather conditions.

It also expressed hope that the rainfall would bring benefit to the country and contribute positively to the season’s precipitation levels.

