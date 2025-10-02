Saudi Arabia bans outsourcing of local tourism jobs to boost national employment

The ministry said the changes aim to increase employment opportunities for Saudi nationals
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has announced new regulations prohibiting the outsourcing of jobs designated for localisation to entities or workers outside the Kingdom.
Under the updated rules, outsourcing is limited only to establishments licensed by the Ministry of Tourism or authorised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to employ Saudi citizens. The policies apply to all licensed tourism establishments across the Kingdom.
The ministry said the changes aim to increase employment opportunities for Saudi nationals, strengthen local talent in the tourism sector, and improve service quality.
Tourism establishments are now required to register all employees with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development before they begin work. Contracts for subcontracted, seasonal, or seconded staff must be processed through the Ajeer platform or other approved systems. Companies operating multiple branches must register employees under the license of each specific branch.
The regulations also mandate that all licensed hospitality facilities have a Saudi receptionist present during working hours. The ministry emphasized that compliance will be strictly monitored in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and violations will be addressed accordingly.
