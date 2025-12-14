Saudi Arabia updates labour laws for agricultural workers

Improved conditions for Saudi agricultural workforce
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed Al Rajhi, has approved updated regulations to improve working conditions for agricultural and herding workers, and those in similar roles employed by individuals in private homes, farms or livestock operations, Al Madina newspaper reported.
Under the new rules, these workers are entitled to at least 30 days of paid annual leave for each year of service.
If a worker’s contract ends before they qualify for this leave, they must receive monetary compensation in lieu of unused entitlement. Paid holidays also include four days for Eid Al Fitr, starting from the 29th of Ramadan, as well as the National Day and Founding Day holidays.
The regulations set limits on working hours. Workers may not be scheduled for more than eight hours in a single day and must not work more than five consecutive hours without a break of at least half an hour, which counts as part of the total working time.
They are also entitled to a weekly paid rest day of at least 24 consecutive hours. If a worker is required to work on their rest day, they must be given an alternative rest day.
Overtime must be paid at 50 per cent above the employee’s basic wage for any additional hours worked, though hours worked on official holidays are not subject to this rate.
The regulations prohibit employers from hiring anyone under 21 years of age or assigning workers tasks not specified in their employment contract or residency permit.
Workers may also not be required to work for others or take on duties outside the scope of their agreed role.
Employers and workers may agree to a paid probationary period of up to 90 days from the start of employment. Either party may terminate the contract during this period without compensation, and the same worker may not serve multiple probationary periods with the same employer.
The rules place several obligations on employers to protect workers’ welfare. Employers must provide suitable accommodation, either on or off the workplace site, and either provide food or a food allowance.
Where accommodation is not near the workplace, employers must provide transport or a transport allowance. Workers’ passports, identity documents and personal belongings must not be withheld.
In the event of a worker’s death, the employer is responsible for the costs of burial or repatriation of the body. Workers must also be allowed to contact their families, and may not be charged any fees related to recruitment, visas, residency permits or re‑entry.
The regulations set out responsibilities for workers as well. Workers must adhere to their agreed work schedule, follow instructions related to the performance of their duties, maintain punctuality, exercise due care and diligence, and keep any confidential information belonging to their employer secure.
They are also prohibited from working for themselves or others during or after the contract period in ways that contravene the terms of their agreement or applicable regulations.
