New residential project set to transform Al Warsan living

Premium yet affordable units launched with flexible payment plans
Dubai: A new residential project, “KHK 31,” has been launched in Dubai’s rapidly expanding Al Warsan district, offering investors and homebuyers premium yet affordable living options in one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.
The project is being developed by KHK Real Estate Development in strategic partnership with On Plan Real Estate, combining decades of engineering expertise with market insight to deliver high-value investment opportunities.
“We take great pride in our strategic alliance with On Plan Real Estate. This partnership is built on trust, professionalism, and a shared vision to deliver projects that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability for investors,” said Eng. Khaled Karimeh, Chairman of KHK Real Estate Development.
KHK has completed more than 180 projects, including 40 in Al Warsan, cementing its reputation for quality construction and investor confidence.
“‘KHK 31’ is a golden opportunity for investors seeking strong value and flexibility supported by easy payment plans, including a 1% monthly instalment option,” said Ahmed Al Dawla, Chairman of On Plan Real Estate.
The project, approved and registered by the Dubai Land Department, offers studio units from Dh495,000 and one-bedroom apartments from Dh795,000. Payment options include full cash, a 50/50 plan, or a flexible scheme with 20% down and monthly instalments until handover. Completion is expected within 18 months, with anticipated returns of 8—9%.
“KHK 31 represents a refined blend of contemporary design and functional luxury, offering residents and investors a complete lifestyle experience,” said Eng. Mohammed Al Khamisi, General Manager of KHK Real Estate Development. The development features premium amenities such as infinity pools, fully equipped gyms, and landscaped green areas, positioning it as an ideal choice for both end users and investors.
