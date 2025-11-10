GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia enforces labour law to ensure workers' right to rest and reasonable hours

The weekly rest day must be a full 24-hour period

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has reaffirmed that the Labour Law safeguards workers’ rights to full rest and reasonable working hours.

Employers are prohibited from compensating the weekly day off with money, and employees may not remain at the workplace for more than 12 hours a day. Workers must not exceed five consecutive working hours without a break of at least 30 minutes for rest, prayer, or meals.

The weekly rest day must be a full 24-hour period, typically on Friday. However, employers may, upon notifying the Labour Office, assign an alternative day off for some employees. The ministry said these regulations aim to promote a healthy work–life balance and ensure humane working conditions across all sectors.

