The Hidden Burden: How mental load impacts working mothers' well-being

The term experts use to describe this invisible work is mental load, the thought-intensive labour of planning, anticipating, organising and monitoring family life behind the scenes. A major new study led by Dr Ana Catalano Weeks of the University of Bath and Professor Leah Ruppanner of the University of Melbourne finds that mothers shoulder roughly seven out of every 10 household mental-load tasks, regardless of their income, career success or how much physical housework they do. Weeks explains that “even as women gain economic power, they remain responsible for anticipating and coordinating household needs, tasks that are largely invisible and difficult to delegate.” This pattern persists even when fathers report greater involvement, revealing a gap between perception and lived experience that sustains the imbalance.