The Red Sea coastal destination is fast becoming one of the Jazan Region’s principal winter tourism hubs, offering residents and visitors from the nearby mountainous areas an accessible location for swimming, fishing, picnics, and camping along its approximately 20-kilometre shoreline.

According to a municipal briefing, the increased turnout comes amid a significant push by the Jazan Municipality to enhance and diversify the local tourism offering, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives for coastal development. Ongoing municipal, developmental, and investment projects, implemented through the Al Shuqaiq Municipality, are focused on transforming the area into a comprehensive tourist destination.

Key enhancements include the provision of dedicated family areas, public parks, open activity zones, and seating areas complemented by green spaces. The infrastructure upgrades also feature walking paths, playgrounds for various ages, and a range of commercial facilities, including kiosks, restaurants, and cafés, alongside equipment rental services. Crucially, officials state that these development works have been designed to improve the quality of the beach while simultaneously preserving its natural features and scenic beauty.

Officials underscore that these projects form a key pillar in the government’s wider plan to promote coastal tourism and transform it into a vital economic driver that enhances the quality of life for residents.

The beach, which is also popular for capturing the striking Red Sea sunset, plays a pivotal role in the regional strategy to strengthen the tourism sector and develop coastal destinations.

Meanwhile, increased monitoring of commercial establishments is underway, with the aim of boosting compliance and service quality for visitors. Authorities project that these efforts will create added value for the local economy, open new investment opportunities, and enhance tourism activity, thus contributing to the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

