Riyadh Air, Red Sea Global ink partnership deal to boost Saudi Tourism globally

Riyadh Air passengers could be given offers at Red Sea resorts

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Collaboration expands visibility and recognition of both Riyadh Air and The Red Sea's luxury resorts.
Supplied

Dubai: Red Sea Global (RSG) and Riyadh Air have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a new partnership. The agreement, signed at Red Sea International Airport, focuses on marketing and brand visibility for both companies.

The agreement also allows for future cooperation, including the possibility of Riyadh Air operating a regular schedule of flights to RSG’s destinations.

According to the terms of the MoU, the companies will support each other through marketing campaigns. This is intended to increase recognition for The Red Sea as a travel destination and for Riyadh Air as an airline.

As part of the deal, Riyadh Air passengers will also be given exclusive offers and packages at The Red Sea’s resorts.

The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests in 2023 and currently has five operational resorts. Riyadh Air is scheduled to begin services in 2025.

John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, said, “Today we welcomed Riyadh Air’s aircraft named Jamila. In the future we look forward to receiving a regular schedule of Riyadh Air flights to our destinations.”

Set to launch services later this year, the airline aims to enhance connectivity to and from Riyadh with over 100 destinations globally by 2030.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said, “We are thrilled to be putting ink to our partnership with Red Sea Global, where the two Saudi brands are creating impact in the travel sector.”

Douglas added, “We’re elevating awareness of both Riyadh Air and The Red Sea and over time, this foundation opens the door for deeper collaboration, including integrated travel experiences that bring the promise of regenerative tourism closer to global travellers.”

The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests in 2023 and now has five resorts open. This includes Six Senses Southern Dunes, St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and RSG’s self-operated resorts Shebara and Desert Rock.

