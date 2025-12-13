GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Saudi Arabia partners with Archer Aviation to launch air taxis

VTOL flights set to transform urban travel with safe, sustainable mobility

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia's partnership with Archer Aviation aims to bring VTOL aircraft to urban centres.
Saudi Arabia's partnership with Archer Aviation aims to bring VTOL aircraft to urban centres.
Supplied

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has taken a major step towards the future of urban mobility by announcing a partnership with US-based Archer Aviation, a global leader in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, aimed at introducing air taxi services in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed during the CoMotion Global Summit in Riyadh, where senior Saudi officials outlined a vision for how advanced air mobility could transform travel within the country’s busiest urban centres, according to Asharq Al Awsat.

Under the partnership, Saudi Arabia and Archer will begin developing a regulatory framework for VTOL operations. This will include aligning certification and safety standards with the United States Federal Aviation Administration and preparing for phased commercial deployment. Plans also include pilot test flights, infrastructure assessments, and public awareness campaigns to ensure readiness for full-scale operations.

“This partnership strengthens the regulatory and operational foundations we need to integrate VTOL aircraft into our national aviation network,” said Capt. Suleiman Al Muheimeed, GACA’s Executive Vice President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability. “It supports our roadmap for advanced air mobility and reflects our ambition to lead in this space.”

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein praised Saudi Arabia’s clarity and urgency in pursuing a next-generation mobility ecosystem. “We are honoured to be part of this transformative effort,” he said, noting the collaboration will help bring sustainable, low-noise air transport to millions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiatransportAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Peter “Wizzer” Wilson, Joby test pilot during an interview at Dubai Airshow 2025.

How to become an air taxi pilot in the UAE

4m read
Both firms are major competitors in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space.

Joby sues Archer of IP theft in growing eVTOL rivalry

2m read
Joby’s air taxi en route from its flight test facility in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport, marking the first electric air taxi company to conduct a point-to-point flight in the UAE.

Dubai puts public safety first ahead of air taxi launch

3m read
Joby Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft. Joby and Dubai’s RTA signed a deal that allows the US company to operate air taxi services in the emirate for six years from 2026.

Joby begins final testing before Dubai air taxi launch

2m read