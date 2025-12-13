VTOL flights set to transform urban travel with safe, sustainable mobility
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has taken a major step towards the future of urban mobility by announcing a partnership with US-based Archer Aviation, a global leader in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, aimed at introducing air taxi services in the Kingdom.
The agreement was signed during the CoMotion Global Summit in Riyadh, where senior Saudi officials outlined a vision for how advanced air mobility could transform travel within the country’s busiest urban centres, according to Asharq Al Awsat.
Under the partnership, Saudi Arabia and Archer will begin developing a regulatory framework for VTOL operations. This will include aligning certification and safety standards with the United States Federal Aviation Administration and preparing for phased commercial deployment. Plans also include pilot test flights, infrastructure assessments, and public awareness campaigns to ensure readiness for full-scale operations.
“This partnership strengthens the regulatory and operational foundations we need to integrate VTOL aircraft into our national aviation network,” said Capt. Suleiman Al Muheimeed, GACA’s Executive Vice President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability. “It supports our roadmap for advanced air mobility and reflects our ambition to lead in this space.”
Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein praised Saudi Arabia’s clarity and urgency in pursuing a next-generation mobility ecosystem. “We are honoured to be part of this transformative effort,” he said, noting the collaboration will help bring sustainable, low-noise air transport to millions.
