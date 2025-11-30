GOLD/FOREX
Airbus A320 recall: Air Arabia completes software update with minimal disruption

Carrier restores normal schedule after swift technical installation across fleet

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Air Arabia finishes A320 software update as travel surge continues
Air Arabia

Air Arabia has confirmed that it has successfully carried out the software and technical updates mandated by Airbus for the A320 aircraft type, completing the process across all affected aircraft in its fleet.

Swift work during peak travel period

The airline said the installation was finalised quickly and with minimal disruption, despite the update coinciding with one of the busiest travel periods of the year. It credited its operational teams for ensuring the process was completed efficiently.

Flight schedule returns to normal

Air Arabia thanked passengers for their understanding during the brief adjustments and confirmed that its flight schedule is now being restored to normal operations.

