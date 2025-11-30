Airbus A320 recall: Air Arabia completes software update with minimal disruption

Carrier restores normal schedule after swift technical installation across fleet
Air Arabia has confirmed that it has successfully carried out the software and technical updates mandated by Airbus for the A320 aircraft type, completing the process across all affected aircraft in its fleet.
The airline said the installation was finalised quickly and with minimal disruption, despite the update coinciding with one of the busiest travel periods of the year. It credited its operational teams for ensuring the process was completed efficiently.
Air Arabia thanked passengers for their understanding during the brief adjustments and confirmed that its flight schedule is now being restored to normal operations.
