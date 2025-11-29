Airlines warn passengers as urgent Airbus A320 fixes may delay flights worldwide
Airbus orders repairs to 6,000 A320 jets
Repairs needed for flight-control software
Incident tied to solar flares affecting controls
Which airlines are affected?
How long will updates take?
Is it safe to fly?
Airlines around the world are warning of potential flight delays and cancellations after Airbus issued an urgent directive affecting its A320 family aircraft.
Up to 6,000 jets may require software or hardware updates following a potential flight-control issue linked to intense solar radiation.
The disruption comes as US travellers return from the Thanksgiving holiday, with many carriers adjusting schedules to implement the required fixes.
The precautionary action follows a JetBlue A320 incident in October, when a plane travelling from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, experienced a sudden drop in altitude.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, and 15 passengers suffered minor injuries.
Investigations revealed that intense solar radiation could corrupt data in the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC), a key flight-control system. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Airbus mandated updates to affected aircraft to prevent similar incidents.
Major carriers reporting operational impacts include:
American Airlines: 340 A320-family planes affected; updates expected mostly by Saturday, with some delays anticipated.
Delta Airlines: Fewer than 50 A321neo aircraft impacted; limited disruption expected.
United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines: Not affected.
Air France: Cancelled 35 flights on Friday; further cancellations under review.
Avianca: Around 70% of fleet impacted; warns of significant disruption over the next 10 days.
Saudia: Reviewing updates for its A320 fleet; contacting affected passengers and urging travellers to monitor notifications.
IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express: 200–250 A320-family jets in India affected, causing longer turnarounds and potential
delays or cancellations.
Flynas: Carrying out software and technical recalibration on part of its fleet, resulting in longer turnaround times for a limited number of flights. Passengers will be contacted via SMS or email and can monitor flight status online.
In the UK, Heathrow reported no major impact, while Gatwick anticipates disruptions for about 80 aircraft.
Air New Zealand warned of service interruptions across multiple flights, while Air Canada expects minimal disruption due to limited use of the affected software version.
Airbus describes the A320 as the “aircraft family of choice for airlines around the world.” These single-aisle jets operate globally and can fly up to 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 km), with seating for 120–244 passengers.
The A320 family includes the A319, A320 ceos and neos, and A321 ceos and neos. Many aircraft already operate with 50% sustainable aviation fuel, with Airbus targeting 100% use by 2030. Advanced turbofan engines deliver up to 20% fuel-burn reduction compared with earlier models.
The global recall affects roughly 6,000 aircraft. Most will receive a software update, typically taking about three hours. However, around 900 older planes require hardware replacement and cannot carry passengers until completed.
The repair primarily involves reverting aircraft systems to earlier software versions, while limited ferry flights to maintenance centres are permitted. Airlines worldwide are assessing operational impact, with delays expected across multiple regions.
Airbus and regulators emphasise that safety is paramount. EASA noted that uncorrected ELAC issues could, in rare cases, lead to uncommanded elevator movement, potentially exceeding structural limits. Airlines are working to complete updates as quickly as possible while minimising passenger inconvenience.
Delays or cancellations are possible while affected aircraft undergo updates.
No accidents have been directly linked to the solar-radiation issue; the alert is precautionary.
Passengers should check with airlines for updates and monitor notifications for schedule changes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox