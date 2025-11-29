American Airlines: 340 A320-family planes affected; updates expected mostly by Saturday, with some delays anticipated.

Delta Airlines: Fewer than 50 A321neo aircraft impacted; limited disruption expected.

United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines: Not affected.

Air France: Cancelled 35 flights on Friday; further cancellations under review.

Avianca: Around 70% of fleet impacted; warns of significant disruption over the next 10 days.

Saudia: Reviewing updates for its A320 fleet; contacting affected passengers and urging travellers to monitor notifications.

IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express: 200–250 A320-family jets in India affected, causing longer turnarounds and potential delays or cancellations.