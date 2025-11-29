Update completed swiftly as Etihad resumes full A320 service amid global Airbus recall
Dubai: Etihad Airways has confirmed that its A320 operations have returned to the normal flight schedule following the successful installation of a mandatory Airbus software update. The airline said the work was completed with minimal disruption during one of the busiest travel weekends at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport.
“Etihad Airways flights have returned to normal scheduled operations following the successful installation of the required Airbus software update across our A320 fleet,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News. “Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our operational and technical teams, the update was completed quickly and with minimal disruption—despite this being one of the busiest travel periods at Zayed International Airport ahead of the long weekend.”
The carrier added, “We appreciate the professionalism of our teams across the network and thank our guests for their patience and understanding. Safety remains Etihad’s highest priority, and we are pleased to have restored regular services swiftly.”
The update follows an urgent directive from Airbus affecting up to 6,000 A320-family aircraft worldwide after the manufacturer identified a potential risk in its flight-control computers linked to intense solar radiation. Regulators in the UK and other jurisdictions cautioned that operators could face flight disruptions while implementing the fix.
Several carriers, including American Airlines, Delta, Air India, Wizz Air, and Air New Zealand, have already warned travelers to expect delays or cancellations as they apply software or hardware updates to their fleets.
Airbus issued the directive on Friday, calling it one of the most extensive corrective actions in its 55-year history. The recall affects more than half of the global A320 fleet, a family of aircraft that recently surpassed the Boeing 737 as the most-delivered commercial jet in history.
While most planes only require a short software update, the timing coincides with peak travel demand in North America and the Middle East, amplifying the operational strain on carriers.
