Flights may face delays as DGCA grounds multiple A320 jets.
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an airworthiness directive banning the operation of multiple Airbus A320 family aircraft models following safety concerns linked to a company-issued software update.
"No person shall operate any aircraft that falls under the applicability of this mandatory modification except those complying with the requirements of the Mandatory Modification(s) / Airworthiness Directive(s)," said Assistant Director (Airworthiness) Nishikant Sharma in the official order.
The directive applies to multiple Airbus models, including:
A319 variants: 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 131, 132, 133, 151N, 153N, 171N, 173N
A320 variants: 211, 212, 214, 215, 216, 231, 232, 233, 251N, 252N, 253N, 271N, 272N, 273N
A321 variants: 211, 212, 213, 231, 232, 251N, 252N, 253N, 251NX, 252NX, 253NX, 271N, 272N, 271NX, 272NX
Airbus has ordered immediate repairs on thousands of aircraft worldwide from its A320 family fleet, affecting multiple airlines in India as well. It is estimated that around 6,000 aircraft globally will be impacted.
The directive follows an incident involving an A320 aircraft that revealed a potential solar radiation risk, which could corrupt critical flight-control data. Airbus said it has proactively worked with aviation authorities to issue an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT), enabling operators to implement necessary software and hardware updates. The AOT will also be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
Domestic airlines are adjusting schedules in response to the technical directive.
Air India: In a post on X, the carrier confirmed it is “aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators,” noting the requirement involves a “software/hardware realignment” on part of its fleet.
IndiGo: The airline confirmed it is implementing mandated updates in coordination with Airbus. An IndiGo spokesperson said, “While we carry out the necessary inspections, we are making every effort to minimise disruptions. We regret any inconvenience this unforeseen situation may cause to our customers and appreciate their understanding. IndiGo is committed to the safety of its customers and staff, and treats safety as its topmost priority.”
The DGCA directive and Airbus precautionary measures may cause delays and schedule adjustments across several domestic and international routes as airlines complete the required updates to ensure passenger safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox