India-UAE travel disrupted: Several flights cancelled and rerouted due to Ethiopian volcano ash

The eruption of Ethiopia’s long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano, the first time in more than 10,000 years, has triggered significant disruption across aviation routes in the region, prompting safety warnings and flight adjustments.
The reawakening of the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi sent an ash plume soaring up to 45,000 feet, prompting aviation authorities to issue an urgent advisory directing airlines to steer clear of the ash cloud.
Volcanic ash cloud from Hayli Gubbi is expected to enter western India on Tuesday evening, moving across Gujarat, Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, before eventually reaching the Himalayan region, IndiaMetSky Weather said.
According to ANI reports, the high-altitude plume, travelling at 100–120 km/h between 15,000 and 45,000 feet, contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small rock particles. Authorities warn it may darken skies, create haze, and disrupt air travel, causing delays.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to immediately report any suspected ash encounters, including engine anomalies or cabin smoke.
Airport operators must inspect runways, taxiways and aprons if ash is detected, and maintain continuous monitoring through meteorological and satellite data.
Following the advisory, several carriers — including Akasa Air, Air India, KLM and IndiGo — cancelled or rerouted flights passing through the affected corridor.
An Air India flight from Delhi to Tokyo was cancelled just before take-off, while flights from Kochi to Jeddah and Dubai were suspended as a precaution.
IndiGo’s Cochin–Dubai flight (6E1475) and Akasa Air’s Cochin–Jeddah flight (QP550) were grounded. An IndiGo flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad.
Akasa Air confirmed that all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24–25 November have been cancelled. KLM cancelled its Amsterdam–Delhi (KL 871) and return Delhi–Amsterdam (KL 872) flights.
Air India:
Cancelled flights (24–25 November)
24 Nov: AI 106 (Newark–Delhi), AI 102 (New York–Delhi), AI 2204 (Dubai–Hyderabad), AI 2290 (Doha–Mumbai), AI 2212 (Dubai–Chennai), AI 2250 (Dammam–Mumbai), AI 2284 (Doha–Delhi)
25 Nov: AI 2822 (Chennai–Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad–Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai), AI 2471/2472 (Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai)IndiGo: Cochin–Dubai (6E1475) grounded; Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Ahmedabad.
Akasa Air: All flights to/from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on 24–25 November cancelled.
KLM: Amsterdam–Delhi (KL 871) and return Delhi–Amsterdam (KL 872) cancelled.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has issued a passenger advisory following a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia that has affected airspace over parts of West Asia.
The airport warned that the eruption may impact some international flight routes. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
The airport thanked passengers for their cooperation and urged them to stay updated with airline notifications.
Air India said it is closely monitoring the situation, reporting “no major impact” on its network while emphasising passenger and crew safety as the top priority.
IndiGo added that its teams are coordinating with international aviation bodies and are prepared with all necessary precautions, with passenger support available across all touchpoints.
In Ethiopia’s Afar region, the eruption blanketed the village of Afdera in volcanic dust, with moderate tremors reported around Erta Ale and Afdera town. The volcano is located 15 km southeast of the active Erta Ale volcano.
Before reaching India, the ash cloud swept across the Red Sea towards Oman and Yemen. Volcanic ash has also been observed over parts of the Arabian Peninsula, prompting airlines to issue precautionary notices for Middle East flights.
Although the eruption has stopped, the residual plume continues to drift toward northern India. Meteorological agencies warn it could reduce visibility, delay flights and make the sky appear darker and hazier than usual. Satellite imagery shows the ash stretching from the Hayli Gubbi region to Gujarat, highlighting the extent of the drift.
According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the eruption began around 8:30 am UTC on Sunday. This marks the first activity from the nearly 10,000-year-dormant volcano. Authorities and airlines are monitoring the ash cloud closely to ensure safe air travel.
The Toulouse VAAC noted that while the eruption has stopped, the large ash plume continues to move toward northern India. Hayli Gubbi, part of Ethiopia’s Erta Ale Range, last erupted roughly 10,000–12,000 years ago.
Sunday’s activity sent towering clouds of ash across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen, before shifting eastwards. Following the eruption, parts of the Arabian Peninsula reported volcanic ash activity.
Airlines issued cautionary notices for flights through the Middle East, though no advisories have been issued yet for India-bound flights.
