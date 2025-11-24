IndiGo Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after Ethiopia volcano ash alert

The diversion of IndiGo flight 6E 1433, which operates the Kannur–Abu Dhabi route, was a precautionary measure initiated after the airline reported the presence of volcanic ash along its planned flight path. The aircraft landed safely in Ahmedabad, according to reports.

An IndiGo flight from Kannur, India, bound for Abu Dhabi was forced to divert mid-air to Ahmedabad on Monday after a volcanic ash cloud was detected along its route, originating from a recent eruption in Ethiopia.

Following the safe landing, the decision was made to cancel the flight, as airline sources indicated that ash cloud conditions persisted. The airline said it will arrange an alternate flight to return passengers to Kannur.

“IndiGo 6E 1433 from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad due to volcanic activity. The flight has now landed in Ahmedabad and IndiGo will provide return service to Kannur,” an airline spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

The disruption stems from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region on Sunday. The volcano, located approximately 800km northeast of the capital, Addis Ababa, near the Eritrean border, triggered an ash cloud that has since affected regional air travel.

Volcanic ash poses a significant hazard to aircraft engines and flight operations. Authorities are currently assessing the overall impact on air traffic, and passengers traveling to or from northern India have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules.

The airline added that its teams would “continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required.”

This follows an advisory from other carriers operating in the region. Akasa Air issued a public statement on X, noting that it is “closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions.”

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.