Bird hit disrupts Air India Vijayawada–Bengaluru flight

The pilot safely brought the aircraft back to the runway around 8.25 a.m

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Bird hit disrupts Air India Vijayawada–Bengaluru flight
ANI

An Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru was disrupted on Thursday morning after a bird hit the aircraft while it was taxiing for takeoff at Gannavaram Airport.

The incident occurred around 8.25 a.m. when the aircraft, carrying passengers to Bengaluru, was preparing for departure. According to officials, the bird struck the wing, prompting the pilot to immediately halt further procedures and bring the plane safely back to the bay. All passengers and crew were reported safe, and no injuries occurred.

Following the precautionary stop, airline authorities moved passengers to the airport lounge while engineers carried out a detailed inspection of the aircraft. “Safety is our utmost priority. The aircraft will only be cleared for service after a thorough technical check,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

With the flight grounded, the airline made alternate arrangements for passengers, including rebooking them on later services to Bengaluru. Some were provided with refunds or other travel options.

