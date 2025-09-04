GOLD/FOREX
Jammu–Srinagar national highway shut after landslides, shooting stones

The highway closure has disrupted the movement of essential supplies

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
A section of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway collapsed in Udhampur district on Thursday following continuous rainfall, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular traffic along the vital road link.
ANI

Dubai: Traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was suspended on Thursday following multiple landslides and incidents of shooting stones triggered by heavy rainfall.

Officials said the affected stretch lies between Ramban and Banihal, where the hilly terrain often becomes vulnerable during spells of rain. The landslides brought down debris and boulders onto the highway, blocking both carriageways and posing a risk to commuters. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Traffic authorities promptly halted the movement of vehicles from both Jammu and Srinagar sides to prevent travellers from getting stranded in dangerous zones. “Restoration work is underway, and men and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris,” a senior traffic police officer said. However, he added that the clearance operation could take several hours, depending on the weather conditions.

The highway closure has disrupted the movement of essential supplies, including vegetables, petroleum products, and medical goods, into the Valley. Hundreds of trucks and passenger vehicles have been stopped at various holding points along the route. Travellers have been advised to check traffic advisories before starting their journey.

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway is a lifeline for Kashmir, but it is also prone to weather-related disruptions, particularly during the monsoon and winter seasons. Authorities have reiterated that safety remains the top priority, and efforts are being made to restore normal traffic flow at the earliest possible time.

