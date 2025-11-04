Dubai unveils 12th edition of Flag Garden for National Month celebrations

This year’s installation features a striking new design that pays tribute to the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Over 11,000 UAE flags have been arranged to form large-scale aerial portraits of the two leaders, spanning an impressive 60 metres in height and 90 metres in width. The display symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and their enduring loyalty to the nation’s founding values.