Dubai unveils 12th edition of Flag Garden for National Month celebrations

Dubai: Imagine walking along the beach and being surrounded by 11,000 UAE flags, each one telling a story of pride, heritage, and unity. Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched the 12th edition of the iconic Flag Garden at its permanent location in Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2, as part of the emirate’s ‘National Month’ campaign.
The 2025 Flag Garden coincides with UAE Flag Day on 3 November and the 54th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December, offering residents, citizens, and tourists a vibrant celebration of the nation’s heritage and leadership.
This year’s installation features a striking new design that pays tribute to the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Over 11,000 UAE flags have been arranged to form large-scale aerial portraits of the two leaders, spanning an impressive 60 metres in height and 90 metres in width. The display symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and their enduring loyalty to the nation’s founding values.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The Flag Garden has become one of Dubai’s most prominent national events, blending creativity, art, and deep national symbolism. It is a space to celebrate the legacy of our Founding Fathers and the values of unity, loyalty, and belonging that continue to define our nation.”
Al Suwaidi added that the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, carries a strong message of gratitude to the nation’s leaders. “This initiative honours the visionary leadership of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, whose efforts laid the foundation for the UAE’s global standing in development and sustainability,” she said.
The Flag Garden will be open to the public from 3 November 2025 until 10 January 2026, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to capture memorable moments and celebrate the UAE’s national identity. Visitors are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #UAEFlagGarden and #ZayedAndRashid.
The ‘National Month’ campaign, organised by Brand Dubai in cooperation with government and private-sector partners, celebrates the UAE’s unity, heritage, and achievements through a diverse range of cultural, community, and national activities. At the heart of the campaign, the #ZayedAndRashid initiative stands as a testament to the nation’s respect and admiration for its visionary Founding Fathers, inspiring future generations across the UAE.
