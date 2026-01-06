GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai's UAE Flag Garden is closing this weekend: Here's your last chance to visit

The popular Umm Suqeim Beach installation shuts on January 10 after 12th edition

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
The Flag Garden near Jumeirah Beach displays thousands of UAE flags with the Burj Al Arab rising behind them. Captured by Ilya Ilyinov, the scene reflects the spirit of National Day and the visual unity of the Emirates.
The Flag Garden near Jumeirah Beach displays thousands of UAE flags with the Burj Al Arab rising behind them. Captured by Ilya Ilyinov, the scene reflects the spirit of National Day and the visual unity of the Emirates.
Ilya Ilyinov

Dubai: If you haven't made it down to Dubai's stunning UAE Flag Garden yet, you've got just days left to see it before it disappears for another year.

The spectacular installation, which has become an annual tradition in Dubai, is officially closing on Saturday January 10th. So if you want those picture-perfect shots with thousands of UAE flags fluttering against the backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, this weekend is your last opportunity.

A dozen years of patriotic displays

This marks the 12th year that the UAE Flag Garden has popped up on Umm Suqeim Beach, and it's become one of the most photographed spots in Dubai during the national celebration season. The installation runs as part of the wider festivities for UAE Flag Day and UAE National Day, typically drawing massive crowds of residents, citizens, and tourists.

This year's edition is particularly special. Brand Dubai, the creative arm of Dubai Government, has arranged a 11,000 UAE flags to create stunning aerial portraits of the nation's founding fathers, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

From ground level, it's a sea of red, green, white, and black flags rippling in the breeze. But from above, those thousands of flags form detailed portraits of the two leaders, a creative tribute that's both technically impressive and deeply meaningful.

Prime location

The garden couldn't have a better spot. Nestled on Umm Suqeim Beach right in the shadow of the iconic Burj Al Arab, with the newly opened Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab nearby, it's become an Instagram sensation. The combination of patriotic colours, Dubai's most recognisable landmark, and the Arabian Gulf as a backdrop makes it absolutely irresistible for photographers.

Every year without fail, the flag garden takes over social media feeds across the UAE. Families show up for picnics, couples snap engagement photos, and tourists queue up for that perfect shot. It's one of those rare installations that appeals to absolutely everyone.

Free and fabulous

Perhaps the best part is that, entry is completely free. No tickets, no bookings, just turn up and wander through the colourful display. It's a proper community celebration that anyone can enjoy.

The garden has been part of this year's wider Zayed and Rashid celebrations across the emirate, a series of events and installations honouring the vision and legacy of the UAE's founding fathers.

Time's running out

With the garden closing this Saturday, you've literally got days to visit. Given how popular it gets, especially as the closing date approaches, you might want to head down sooner rather than later to avoid the weekend rush.

Whether you're after those Instagram-worthy photos, want to show visiting family and friends a uniquely Dubai experience, or just fancy a stroll through something genuinely beautiful, the UAE Flag Garden is worth the trip.

It'll be back next year for its 13th edition. This weekend is your chance to see 11,000 flags creating art on the beach, with Dubai's most famous hotel watching over it all.

UAE Flag Garden, Umm Suqeim Beach, free entry, closes Saturday January 10th.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Charbel Dagher wins 2025 Great Arab Minds Award

Charbel Dagher wins 2025 Great Arab Minds Award

2m read
The UAE flag unfurled atop the Alps as part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations

UAE flag, Zayed, Rashid portrait fly high at the Alps

4m read
The giant flag was featured as the second shot in the viral video shared by Sheikh Hamdan.

Story of UAE flag in Sheikh Hamdan's Dubai Run video

4m read
UAE fans cheer ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between the United Arab Emirates and Iraq at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 13, 2025.

UAE pulls out of the race to host the 2031 Asian Cup

1m read