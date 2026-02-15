GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan crowns Arab Hope Makers winners at glittering Dubai ceremony, honours 3 with Dh1 million each 

Moroccan woman aiding 19,000 children leads Dh1m Arab Hope Makers winners

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Hamdan with the winners
Sheikh Hamdan with the winners
Supplied

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, crowned the winners of the Arab Hope Makers initiative at a glittering ceremony in Dubai, honouring humanitarian champions whose work has transformed lives across the Arab world and beyond.

Moroccan humanitarian Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi, Senior Regional Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa at Operation Smile, was named the leading winner and awarded Dh1 million in recognition of her efforts to help more than 19,000 children receive life-changing cleft surgeries.

Sheikh Hamdan honoured the two other finalists also as winners and ordered that they receive the same Dh1 million prize. 

Kuwaiti humanitarian Hind Al Hajeri was recognised for establishing Bait Fatima (Fatima House), a residential institution dedicated to the care of orphans in Zanzibar, Tanzania, while Moroccan content creator and social media influencer Abderrahmane Rais was honoured for charitable initiatives supporting widows in clearing their debts.

The awardees were honoured at a glittering ceremony attended by dignitaries, philanthropists and social impact leaders from across the region, underscoring the UAE’s continued leadership in humanitarian work.

Launched under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Hope Makers initiative celebrates individuals who dedicate their lives to humanitarian service, social development and improving the wellbeing of communities. 

