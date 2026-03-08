GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Ramadan

GDRFA Dubai celebrates Zayed Humanitarian Day with Ramadan charity initiatives

Volunteers distribute Ramadan food and Iftar meals to promote compassion and solidarity

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Employees and families joined hands to support community and charitable efforts.

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) marked Zayed Humanitarian Day with a series of community and humanitarian initiatives reflecting the values of generosity and solidarity championed by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The initiatives highlight the authority’s commitment to promoting humanitarian work and strengthening social responsibility across the community.

As part of the activities, volunteers from GDRFA Dubai distributed Ramadan food supplies to members of the workforce, aiming to bring joy during the holy month while reinforcing the spirit of compassion and solidarity.

Employees also took part — alongside their families — in distributing Iftar meals as part of Zayed Humanitarian Day activities, in an atmosphere that reflected the UAE’s strong culture of volunteerism and community cooperation.

The initiatives form part of GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing efforts to support humanitarian programmes that reflect the core values upon which the UAE was founded, while encouraging a culture of giving and volunteer work that contributes to enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion.

Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said Zayed Humanitarian Day represents an important opportunity to draw inspiration from the humanitarian values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed.

“These values have become a deeply rooted approach in the UAE’s development journey and a fundamental pillar guiding government and community work,” he said.

Lieutenant  General  Al Marri added that the humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed continues to inspire future generations and motivate initiatives that strengthen the values of solidarity and compassion across society.

GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to supporting community and humanitarian initiatives that embody the UAE’s long-standing traditions of generosity and humanitarianism, further strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing the country’s position as a global model for charitable and humanitarian work.

Ramadan

