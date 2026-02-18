GDRFA Dubai announces Ramadan 2026 working hours

Customer centres revise hours; airport and smart services stay 24/7
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has announced its official working hours for the holy month of Ramadan 2026, ensuring continued delivery of services while accommodating the spirit of the holy month.
Customers can access services at the Directorate’s main headquarters in Al Jafiliya, as well as Al Manara Centre, Al Twar Centre and other Customer Happiness Centres, from 8am to 5pm daily. On Fridays, working hours will be from 8am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm.
Services will remain available around the clock at the Customer Happiness Centre – Airport Services (Terminal 3). Customers can also complete transactions 24/7 through the GDRFA DXB and Dubai Now smart applications, or via the official website.
The customer happiness centre in Al Aweer will operate from 7am to 5pm throughout the week, while Friday timings will be 7am to 11am and 1pm to 5pm.
GDRFA Dubai said effective communication channels will remain in place to ensure ease of access to services during Ramadan. The public can contact the Amer Call Centre on 8005111, which will operate 24 hours a day to provide support and respond to inquiries.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high-quality services, streamlining procedures and ensuring the efficient completion of transactions in line with Dubai’s government excellence standards.
On the occasion of Ramadan, GDRFA Dubai extended its congratulations to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents, wishing everyone a month filled with goodness, prosperity and blessings.