Dubai sets shorter Ramadan working hours for government staff

Flexible hours and remote work options introduced to promote family balance

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced official working hours for government entities during the holy month of Ramadan 1447 AH, in a move aimed at promoting work-life balance and enhancing quality of life in line with the “Year of the Family” initiative.

Under the circular, government employees will work from 9am to 2:30pm, throughout the week from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Fridays. The revised schedule is intended to provide employees with more time to spend with their families and participate in Ramadan’s social and spiritual activities. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)

Government departments may also implement flexible working hours during the morning attendance period, allowing employees to begin work between 7am and 10am, provided they complete the required daily hours.

The policy further permits remote working arrangements of up to two days per week for employees whose roles allow it, supporting family stability and community cohesion during the holy month.

The department said the measures reflect Dubai Government’s commitment to flexible workplace policies that consider the needs of employees and their families, while maintaining productivity and institutional performance.

Authorities also instructed government entities to determine appropriate schedules for shift workers and employees whose roles are linked to public services or facility management, ensuring operational continuity and efficient service delivery.

How to calculate Zakat

To estimate your Zakat accurately, you can use the Gulf News online calculator at: zakat-calculator

