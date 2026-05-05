The engineers who connected the world

The trio's work covers every upgrade cycle the mobile industry has gone through since the 1990s. Where earlier engineers built networks for voice calls and basic messaging, Dahlman, Parkvall and Sköld helped design the systems that let a phone anywhere in the world stream video, move money or book a flight. Dahlman is clear about what drove it. “As researchers, we have primarily been driven by the technical challenges and by solving interesting problems,” he says. Timing, he adds, was as important as the technology itself. Mobile broadband arrived in the mid-2000s just as the first smartphones appeared that could use it, triggering an expansion in data consumption and new applications that nobody had fully anticipated.