What makes workplace stress dangerous? New report reveals nearly 900,000 deaths a year

Long working hours, job insecurity, bullying create harmful working environments
Dubai: Workplace stress is no longer just a matter of fatigue or burnout. A new report by the United Nations' International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revealed that it is linked to nearly 900,000 deaths every year worldwide.
The study entitled “The psychosocial working environment: Global developments and pathways for action” has looked into three areas of work including the nature of the job, the management, and the policies in place, which all have an impact on workers’ physical and mental health.
Job strain, imbalance between effort and reward, long working hours, unstable employment, and bullying and harassment have been among the key factors driving serious illnesses, particularly cardiovascular diseases and mental health disorders.
These risks have matched the recent global mortality and health data from the World Health Organisation and the “Global Burden of Disease” study that led to the estimated figure of 840,000 deaths yearly.
According to the report, 35 percent of workers globally work over 48 hours weekly, while 23 percent have experienced at least one form of violence or harassment in their workplaces.
While workplace stress is not new, the report has warned that current changes in how people work can make the situation worse or create new challenges.
The rise of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, hybrid and remote work models, and new employment arrangements is reshaping daily working life.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manal Azzi, team lead on occupational safety and health policy and systems at the ILO, has noted that psychosocial risks are becoming "one of the most significant challenges" in the modern world of work.
"It's because of the pressures at work and the lack of balance between the effort you put in and what you see in return," said Azzi in the video.
"Whether you're working in construction or behind a desk, whether you're a tiny business or a multinational, this concerns you."
The ILO has stressed that these risks and deaths can be prevented if governments, employers, and workers engage in social dialogue, take workplace stress seriously, and address its root causes.
Moreover, the report has called for stronger systems to manage psychosocial risks as part of occupational safety and health frameworks.
"These risks account for nearly 45 million disability-adjusted life years lost annually, reflecting years of healthy life lost due to illness, disability, or premature death, and are estimated to result in economic losses equivalent to 1.37 percent of global GDP each year," stated the ILO.
As global work environments continue to evolve, the report has demonstrated a shift in how workplace safety is defined. It is no longer limited to physical hazards but now includes mental health, organisational culture, and management practices.
"Improving the psychosocial working environment is essential not only for protecting workers’ mental and physical health, but also for strengthening productivity, organisational performance, and sustainable economic development," said Azzi.