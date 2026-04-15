Dr. Olivia Pounds, Clinical Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic breaks down what is happening in the brain: During such prolonged stress, the brain changes and adapts in numerous ways. When the brain perceives a threat, the amygdala is activated and engages a wider stress-response network. Signals are sent, that increase alertness. If we can’t run or flight, this arousal manifests in behaviours such as nail biting or fidgeting as a way of regulation. “Over time, because these behaviours can reduce discomfort in the moment, they become reinforced. The basal ganglia then turns this into a habit over time becoming an automatic reaction to stress,” she says.