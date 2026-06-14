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Abu Dhabi identifies five signs of heat stress and four key preventive measures as midday work ban takes effect

Workers urged to drink at least one litre of water before starting work

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Workers are urged to drink at least one litre of water before starting work, consume at least two litres every two to three hours during the day, carry a two-litre water container, and increase salt intake during the summer to replace minerals lost through sweating.
Workers are urged to drink at least one litre of water before starting work, consume at least two litres every two to three hours during the day, carry a two-litre water container, and increase salt intake during the summer to replace minerals lost through sweating.
Gulf News Archive

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has urged employers and workers to follow heat safety measures during the summer, identifying five key warning signs of heat stress and four essential preventive steps as part of its “Safety in the Heat” programme.

The centre said the initiative aims to raise awareness of the risks associated with high temperatures and reduce heat-related illnesses and injuries by promoting workplace safety and effective heat stress management.

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The campaign supports the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s annual midday work ban, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight between 12:30 pm and 3pm from June 15 to September 15.

The authority advised workers to drink at least one litre of water before starting work, consume at least two litres every two to three hours during the day, carry a two-litre water container, and increase salt intake during the summer to replace minerals lost through sweating.

It warned that heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the five principal indicators of heat stress requiring immediate attention. Over the past 11 years, the programme’s awareness campaigns have reached more than 9 million people through over 22,000 educational and inspection visits.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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