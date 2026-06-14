Workers urged to drink at least one litre of water before starting work
The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has urged employers and workers to follow heat safety measures during the summer, identifying five key warning signs of heat stress and four essential preventive steps as part of its “Safety in the Heat” programme.
The centre said the initiative aims to raise awareness of the risks associated with high temperatures and reduce heat-related illnesses and injuries by promoting workplace safety and effective heat stress management.
The campaign supports the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s annual midday work ban, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight between 12:30 pm and 3pm from June 15 to September 15.
The authority advised workers to drink at least one litre of water before starting work, consume at least two litres every two to three hours during the day, carry a two-litre water container, and increase salt intake during the summer to replace minerals lost through sweating.
It warned that heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the five principal indicators of heat stress requiring immediate attention. Over the past 11 years, the programme’s awareness campaigns have reached more than 9 million people through over 22,000 educational and inspection visits.