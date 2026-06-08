Ban on open-air work during peak hours will run for three months starting June 15
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the return of its annual ban on working under direct sunlight and in open areas during the peak summer months. The rule will be in place from June 15 to September 15, 2026, marking the 22nd consecutive year of the initiative.
During this period, outdoor work in direct sunlight will not be allowed every day from 12:30pm to 3:00pm. The midday break is designed to reduce the risk of heat-related illness and keep workers safe during the hottest hours of the day, when temperatures are at their peak.
Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said the policy reflects the country’s focus on protecting workers and improving conditions across job sites. It is part of wider efforts to maintain a balanced labour market that supports productivity while placing health and safety first.
She said the approach ensures work continues in a safe and organised way even during extreme summer heat.
According to MoHRE, companies have shown high levels of commitment to the rule, with compliance rates exceeding 99% in recent years. Many employers also go beyond the basic requirements by setting up extra rest areas, shaded spaces and cooling arrangements for workers during the break period.
Some work will be allowed to continue if it cannot be paused for technical or public safety reasons. This includes asphalt laying, concrete pouring, and emergency repairs to water and electricity networks. It also covers urgent traffic works and other services that directly affect public safety or essential daily life.
Employers are required to provide shaded areas where workers can rest during breaks. They must also ensure access to drinking water, cooling systems such as fans, and hydration supplies. First aid kits and basic welfare facilities must be available at all work locations to protect workers during the summer months.
MoHRE said inspection teams will monitor compliance through field visits and digital systems. Awareness campaigns will also be carried out to remind companies of their responsibilities. The public is encouraged to report any violations through the ministry’s call centre on 600590000, website, or smart app.
The policy has been in place for more than two decades and is now a key part of the UAE’s labour protection system. Officials say it has helped reduce heat-related risks and improved awareness of safe working practices during summer. Cooperation between public and private sectors has played a major role in its success, with many companies introducing additional welfare measures for workers.