GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Midday outdoor work ban begins on Monday across UAE

Outdoor work to halt during peak afternoon hours from Monday until 15 September

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Exemptions would remain limited to activities that cannot be postponed or carried out outside the restricted hours.
Exemptions would remain limited to activities that cannot be postponed or carried out outside the restricted hours.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE will begin enforcing its annual midday work ban tomorrow Monday, marking the 22nd consecutive year of a policy designed to protect outdoor workers from extreme summer heat while maintaining critical services through tightly controlled exemptions.

The measure, which runs until 15 September, prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air locations between 12:30pm and 3pm each day.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Introduced as part of the country's occupational health and safety framework, the policy aims to reduce the risks of heat exhaustion, heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses during the Gulf's hottest months. 

Authorities said exemptions would remain limited to activities that cannot be postponed or carried out outside the restricted hours, including certain road paving and concrete works. 

Emergency repairs affecting essential infrastructure, such as water and electricity networks, as well as projects requiring special government permits due to their impact on public movement, will also be permitted to continue.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said employers must provide shaded rest areas, cooling equipment, drinking water, hydration supplies and first-aid facilities for workers, particularly those involved in exempted operations.

The restrictions come as temperatures across the UAE continue to climb at the onset of summer, with daytime highs frequently exceeding 45°C in many parts of the country and humidity levels adding to the discomfort, particularly in coastal areas. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A dedicated inspection team to monitor compliance with regulations prohibiting outdoor work during restricted midday hours.

Kuwait warns firms of file suspension over violations

1m read
Workers to be shielded from direct sunlight between 12:30pm and 3:00pm under national safety policy.

UAE enforces midday outdoor work ban for summer

2m read
The UAE will enter a period of summer heat and dryness from June as the Pleiades star cluster rises above the eastern horizon, marking the start of the Gulf region’s traditional summer season known in Arabic as “Al Qayz”.

Intense summer heat and dry conditions to begin June 7

2m read
The UAE's annual midday work ban will begin on June 15, prohibiting outdoor work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12:30pm and 3pm until September 15

UAE midday work ban starts June 15; fines up to Dh50k

2m read