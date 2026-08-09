UAE's midday work ban achieves 99% compliance

More than 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations support delivery riders across the UAE
Dubai: The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has said the country's Midday Breakpolicy is a leading global model for protecting workers from heat stress, highlighting more than two decades of implementation and a private sector compliance rate of 99 per cent last year.
The policy, which is enforced annually from 15 June to 15 September, prohibits outdoor work and work under direct sunlight between 12.30pm and 3pm, helping protect workers from heat exhaustion, heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses during the peak summer months.
Dalal Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Labour Protection Sector at MoHRE, said the policy forms part of an integrated occupational health and safety framework designed to provide a safe working environment and reduce the risks associated with high temperatures.
She said the consistently high compliance rate reflects employers' strong commitment to protecting workers' health and safety, noting that many companies voluntarily begin implementing the measures even before the policy officially comes into force each year.
"The Midday Break policy sends every worker a clear message that their safety is a priority, their dignity is protected and their contribution is valued," Al Shehhi said. She added that the initiative reflects the UAE's belief that true development is measured not only by the pace of progress but also by the wellbeing, dignity and quality of life of the people driving that progress.
The ministry said the policy has evolved beyond a regulatory requirement into a wider culture of social responsibility, with individuals, businesses and community groups providing workers with cold water, refreshments and meals during their rest periods.
Under the regulations, employers must provide shaded rest areas for workers during the prohibited hours or while carrying out exempted activities.
They are also required to provide cooling equipment, including fans, adequate drinking water, approved hydration supplements, first-aid equipment and other essential welfare facilities.
For the fourth consecutive year, MoHRE is providing 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations for delivery riders across the UAE in partnership with government entities and private sector organisations.
The initiative is part of a broader programme of inspections and awareness campaigns aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses, improving compliance with occupational health and safety standards, and enhancing workers' wellbeing and productivity.