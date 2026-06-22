The initiative aims to improve safety, reduce the risk of accidents during peak heat hours
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has allocated 23 temporary rest areas at bus and metro stations across the emirate to support delivery motorcycle riders during the summer midday break, marking a 53 per cent increase compared to last year.
The initiative aligns with the UAE’s midday heat-stress protection rules, which prohibit outdoor work in direct sunlight between 12.30pm and 3pm from June 15 to September 15, in line with directives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
RTA said the designated rest areas were introduced in coordination with relevant government entities and partners to provide riders with safe and comfortable spaces during peak afternoon hours.
This year’s network includes eight additional locations, bringing the total to 23 compared with 15 in 2025. The expansion reflects continued growth in Dubai’s delivery sector and rising demand for logistics services across the emirate.
Officials said the initiative aims to improve road safety, reduce the risk of accidents during peak heat hours, and enhance the well-being and comfort of delivery riders while they wait for new orders. The measures also encourage compliance with traffic and labour regulations.
The designated rest areas include major transport hubs such as Gold Souq Bus Station, Al Satwa Bus Station, Al Jafiliya Bus Station, Al Qusais Bus Station, Al Karama Bus Station, Centrepoint Metro Station, Al Furjan Metro Station, DMCC Metro Station, BurJuman Metro Station, Ibn Battuta Metro Station, and e& Metro Station.
The selected sites are equipped to accommodate large numbers of delivery riders throughout the summer initiative.
Temporary rest areas at bus stations are also being supplied with ready-made hot meals by the UAE Food Bank in cooperation with Deliveroo, as a gesture of appreciation for riders who form a growing part of the emirate’s daily logistics network.
The number of delivery companies operating in Dubai has grown by around 18 per cent compared with last year, reaching 2,948 companies — a rise that partly drove the decision to expand the rest area network this year.