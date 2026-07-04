RTA closes bus, taxi road at Dubai Mall Metro Station until end of 2026

RTA urges early travel, caution amid long-term closure at busy Dubai Metro hub
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the temporary closure of the bus and taxi service road at the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station, with the closure set to remain in place until the end of 2026.
The move is part of ongoing works to expand the station, which serves as one of the busiest stops on the Red Line and a key gateway for visitors heading to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
RTA said the affected stretch, located along Sheikh Zayed Road near the station, will be restricted to construction vehicles only for the duration of the works. Commuters relying on public transport can expect some changes to how they access the station during this period.
To minimise disruption, RTA has put an integrated traffic management plan in place. This includes a new bus layby set up alongside the existing one, allowing services to continue running smoothly while construction is underway. Clear signage has also been installed around the site directing drivers and commuters, including markers for Jabal Ali and Bur Dubai directions along Sheikh Zayed Road.
The authority is urging motorists and commuters to keep an eye on directional signs posted around the station, stick to the designated speed limits in the area, and plan their journeys with some extra time built in.
"Please adhere to the directional signs and specified speeds, and set off early to ensure you reach your destinations on time," RTA said in its statement, adding that the safety of road users remains a top priority throughout the works.
The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is among the most heavily used stations on the network, given its proximity to two of Dubai's biggest tourist and business landmarks. RTA has not specified an exact reopening date beyond the end of 2026 timeline but is expected to provide updates as the project progresses.