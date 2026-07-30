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Watch Spider-Man scale Dubai Frame after Burj Khalifa for free in live stunt event this Saturday

A live stunt, skyline light show and free entry mark International Spider-Man Day in Dubai

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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To mark International Spider-Man Day on 1 August, VOX Cinemas is sending everyone's favourite web-slinger up one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks: Dubai Frame.
To mark International Spider-Man Day on 1 August, VOX Cinemas is sending everyone's favourite web-slinger up one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks: Dubai Frame.

Dubai: Fresh off Brand New Day hitting cinemas, and scaling the Burj Khalifa Spider-Man isn't done making appearances this week. To mark International Spider-Man Day on 1 August, VOX Cinemas is sending everyone's favourite web-slinger up one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks: Dubai Frame.

For the first time in the UAE, fans will see Spider-Man scale the Frame in a live skyline takeover, paired with a light show designed to turn the whole thing into a proper cinematic moment, the kind you experience in person rather than on a screen. Bring your best cameras as this one might be a photogenic one, so bring a phone with charge to spare.

How to join the fun

The best part is that it's open to all. Residents, tourists, families, fans, influencers and media are all welcome to turn up and watch the stunt live, no ticket price attached, just register at eventbrite for free.

When: Saturday 1 August, 8pm Where: Dubai Frame (meeting point: Dubai Frame parking area) Price: Free

Why is Spidey web slinging across the UAE

Spider-man was seen scaling the Burj Khalifa and atop of Vox Cinemas in Mall of Emirates for the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is releasing in the UAE cinemas for fans to watch July 30th(today).

Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Sadie Sink as (a secret character), Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle.

Residents can also use https://spideytracker.net to track sightings of your friendly neighbour across the world, and watch the movie to find out who created the Spidey Tracker.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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