The scenes between Peter and MJ are the best thing here, and my only real complaint is that I wanted more of them. There's a lived-in warmth to Zendaya that the film keeps reaching for, and every time she's on screen, it lifts. Watching Peter pine for her from a distance, watching her live a life that no longer has him in it, that's where Brand New Day actually lands its emotional punches, far more than in any of its bigger set pieces.