Avengers Doomsday trailer has no Spider-Man confirmation: Is Tom Holland really sitting this one out?

The absence of Spider-Man from Doomsday could also have a practical explanation. Avengers: Doomsday began filming in April 2025 and continued through September, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day was also filming during the summer. With Holland leading the latter project, appearing in both films in a significant capacity may have been a scheduling headache. However, Marvel has not officially confirmed that filming schedules are the reason for Spider-Man’s apparent absence, according to Bam Smack Pow.