Avengers Doomsday trailer has no Spider-Man confirmation: Is Tom Holland really sitting this one out?

Everyone's here, except Tom Holland's web-slinging hero.
The Avengers Doomsday trailer has finally arrived, bringing Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, multiple X-Men and enough Marvel heavyweights to fill several superhero franchises. There’s just one familiar face noticeably missing from the multiverse madness: Spider-Man.
Disney has released the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and set to hit theatres on December 18. The footage gives fans their first major look at Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most formidable antagonist.
But if you were watching the trailer hoping for even a tiny glimpse of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, well… the web-slinger appears to be keeping his distance for now.
At present, Tom Holland is not officially listed among the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and the trailer offers no confirmation that Spider-Man will appear. So, for now, fans will have to keep their Spidey senses firmly in check.
Holland’s next appearance as Peter Parker is in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to arrive in US theatres on July 31, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. The fourth instalment in the Sony and Marvel Studios franchise is expected to take Spider-Man in a more mature, street-level direction.
The absence of Spider-Man from Doomsday could also have a practical explanation. Avengers: Doomsday began filming in April 2025 and continued through September, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day was also filming during the summer. With Holland leading the latter project, appearing in both films in a significant capacity may have been a scheduling headache. However, Marvel has not officially confirmed that filming schedules are the reason for Spider-Man’s apparent absence, according to Bam Smack Pow.
Marvel’s cast reveal includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen and several others, according to IMDb.
The Russos return to direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, marking their first MCU feature since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. That film became the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, while the four Avengers films released so far have collectively earned more than $7.7 billion at the global box office, according to Deadline.
Now, with Doctor Doom officially in the building and half the Marvel universe apparently invited to the party, the question remains: is Spider-Man actually staying home, or is Marvel simply saving the web-slinger for a very late surprise?