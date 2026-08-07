And yet Tom Holland himself keeps leaving the door slightly ajar, having mentioned more than once that he'd like to retire the mask before he's "too old" for it and eventually pass Spider-Man on to someone new. That doesn't automatically mean Peter is doomed in Doomsday specifically, killing him off this abruptly, with another solo film reportedly still in the pipeline, would be a strange way to do it, but the possibility no longer feels like pure clickbait, either. If Marvel wants to deliver a genuine shock ahead of Secret Wars, sacrificing its most beloved hero is about as loud as it gets.