Is Robert Downey Jr. really Doctor Doom? Benedict Cumberbatch's confusing Doomsday comments fuel new theory

Cumberbatch himself has spent over a year contradicting his own timeline on this. He initially let slip to Variety that Strange wouldn't appear in Doomsday at all, blurting out "Is that a spoiler?" He explained the character's absence came down to Strange not fitting this chapter of the story, following Marvel's decision to scrap Jonathan Majors' Kang as the saga's central villain, and instead teased a much bigger part for Strange in Avengers: Secret Wars, calling him "quite central to where things might go."