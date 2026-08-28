Avengers: Endgame — Resolves the Infinity Saga and reshuffles the roster of heroes, providing the baseline for who remains active going into Doomsday.

Loki (Seasons 1–2) — Introduces the multiverse and the Time Variance Authority, the narrative mechanism underpinning the multiversal threats Doomsday is built around.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Introduces Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, elements expected to factor into the broader ensemble Marvel is assembling for Doomsday.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Uses the multiverse to bring in characters from prior non-MCU Spider-Man films, reinforcing the cross-franchise approach Doomsday is taking with the X-Men.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Continues the Wakanda storyline and introduces Namor, expanding the roster of nations and powers in play.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — Further develops the multiverse concept and features alternate versions of established characters, directly relevant to a film built around multiversal stakes.

Captain America: Brave New World — Establishes Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and touches on geopolitical tensions expected to carry into Doomsday.

Deadpool & Wolverine — Folds the Fox-era X-Men universe formally into the MCU multiverse, a direct precursor to Doomsday merging those two cinematic histories.

Thunderbolts* — Introduces a team of morally ambiguous former antagonists-turned-antiheroes who are expected to play a role in the larger ensemble.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — Provides the first on-screen appearance of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the antagonist Doomsday is built around, along with the core Fantastic Four cast.